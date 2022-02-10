IoTeX (IOTX) Trading 42.4% Higher This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 42.4% against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $986.53 million and approximately $121.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00245253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00039883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

