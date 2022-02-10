IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.10 million-$12.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.07 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.910-$1.010 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,112. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,147,293. 48.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter worth $238,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.