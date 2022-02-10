IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.910-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$52.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.62 million.IRadimed also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.210 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IRadimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRMD traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 113,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,112. The company has a market capitalization of $621.91 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $54.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,504 shares of company stock worth $8,147,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IRadimed by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IRadimed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.