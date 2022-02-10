Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRDM opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -370.11 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $50.55.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iridium Communications by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.