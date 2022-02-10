iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $114.46

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $114.46 and last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 255,123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 224,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,514,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 181,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

