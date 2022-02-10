iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.34

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $60.34 and last traded at $60.35, with a volume of 1648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

