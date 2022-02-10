iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,490,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 194,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,693. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.