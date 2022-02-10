iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.81

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.81 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 6738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

