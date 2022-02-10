iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $104.81

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $104.81 and last traded at $104.83, with a volume of 6738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average of $107.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
