iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,310,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,043,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

