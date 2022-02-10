iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,269 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $44,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 63.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,121 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 62.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 922,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,726,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

