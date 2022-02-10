Ispolink (ISP) Trading Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ispolink has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars.

