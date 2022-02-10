iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Stake Lessened by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 92.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320,332 shares during the period. iStar comprises approximately 0.2% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in iStar were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 147.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after acquiring an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

iStar stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 23,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.