Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

ITI stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

