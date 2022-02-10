Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.81. The company had a trading volume of 23,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

