Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $18.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $206.83. 1,039,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,745,816. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $188.09 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

