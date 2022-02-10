Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 201,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,165,057. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

