Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $582.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

