James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $271.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.66), with a volume of 63582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273 ($3.69).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

