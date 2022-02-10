Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genesco Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $6.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Genesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Genesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

