Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Haemonetics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

HAE opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $138.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

