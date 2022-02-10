Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Linde plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

NYSE:LIN opened at $304.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 2.1% in the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

