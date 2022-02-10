Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €140.00 ($160.92) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($151.72) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($160.92) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($182.76) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.23 ($160.04).

AIR opened at €117.50 ($135.06) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($114.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €110.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.64.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

