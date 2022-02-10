Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Masco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Masco in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 63,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Masco by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

