Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rambus Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rambus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of RMBS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. Rambus has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rambus by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

