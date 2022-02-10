JMP Securities Raises Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $55.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.37.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.