JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 110,287 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $171,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

