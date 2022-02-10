JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($293.10) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($270.11) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($275.86) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($304.60) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €245.54 ($282.23).

ALV stock opened at €231.95 ($266.61) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($237.70). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €214.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.40.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

