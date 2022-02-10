JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$100.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSPD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.06.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$40.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.93. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$33.19 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$93.45.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.