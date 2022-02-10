JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth stock opened at GBX 1,058.30 ($14.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,076.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,066.13. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 930 ($12.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,119.50 ($15.14).

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth Company Profile

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

