JTC (LON:JTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of JTC (LON:JTC) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.78) price objective on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get JTC alerts:

LON JTC opened at GBX 777 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 842.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.12. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 588 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.94).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.