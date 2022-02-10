Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 158,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.17. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $68.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

In other Weis Markets news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.