Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of ARR opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.