Jump Financial LLC Invests $204,000 in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after buying an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $221.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.87.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

