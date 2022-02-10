Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,090,000 after buying an additional 1,519,816 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $18,750,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 91.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 203,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,175,000 after buying an additional 145,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 26.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 684,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 144,837 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

