Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

PRQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $293.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.