Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 109,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

LAZR stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

