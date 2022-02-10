Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.260-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,150. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNPR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.21.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,110 shares of company stock worth $936,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

