Kalmar Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $193,014.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $193,014.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002866 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00049710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.85 or 0.07224294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,942.53 or 0.99782851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00051416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

