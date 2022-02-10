Kathleen R. Mcclure Sells 1,646 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACN traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.39. 2,457,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,679. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.48 and a 200 day moving average of $351.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

