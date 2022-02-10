Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kerry Properties (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $$2.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

