KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KEY. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.