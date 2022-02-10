Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Gap Down to $68.09

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.09, but opened at $66.03. Kforce shares last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 572 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Kforce alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kforce by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.