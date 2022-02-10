Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.92

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 5361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.