Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.96. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.