KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:KKR opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

