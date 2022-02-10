Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Dustin Ohlman Sells 2,022 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $115,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KNX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,792. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 39.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 290.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

