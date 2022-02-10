Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dawson James

Research analysts at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 272.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.33.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: the Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID, and Particle, Inc Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

