Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dawson James

Research analysts at Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 272.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Know Labs stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Know Labs has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 3.33.
About Know Labs
