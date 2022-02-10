Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.31 and last traded at $61.44. Approximately 10,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 511,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 362,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,906,010.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.