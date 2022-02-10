Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.58

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.58 and traded as low as $54.21. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 17,958 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 339 to CHF 270 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.20.

The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

