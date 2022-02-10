Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $177.66 on Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $177.66 or 0.00408437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $70.76 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00047002 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.79 or 0.07036704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.22 or 0.99980935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006471 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.